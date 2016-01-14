ANKARA Seven people have been detained in connection with an Islamic State suicide bombing at the heart of Istanbul's historic district that killed 10 German tourists, Turkish Interior Minister Efkan Ala said on Thursday.

The bomber, who blew himself up among groups on Tuesday near Istanbul's most popular tourist attractions, had entered Turkey as a refugee from Syria.

