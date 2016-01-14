White House says aware of North Korea launch, notes shorter range
RIYADH The White House said on Sunday it was aware North Korea had launched a medium range ballistic missile (MRBM) and noted its range was shorter than recent tests.
ANKARA Seven people have been detained in connection with an Islamic State suicide bombing at the heart of Istanbul's historic district that killed 10 German tourists, Turkish Interior Minister Efkan Ala said on Thursday.
The bomber, who blew himself up among groups on Tuesday near Istanbul's most popular tourist attractions, had entered Turkey as a refugee from Syria.
RIYADH The United States and Gulf Arab countries will sign an agreement on Sunday to coordinate their efforts against the financing of terrorist groups, a senior White House official said, as U.S. President Donald Trump visits the region.