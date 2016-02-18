DIYARBAKIR, Turkey A bomb detonated by remote control killed seven Turkish security force members travelling in a military vehicle in southeast Turkey on Thursday, security sources said, a day after a car bomb attack in the capital Ankara killed 28 people.

The blast hit the armoured vehicle on the highway linking Diyarbakir, the largest city in the mainly Kurdish southeast, to the district of Lice. Sources had previously said the explosion hit a convoy of vehicles.

(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)