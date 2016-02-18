Members of emergency services work next to a damaged military vehicle near Diyarbakir, Turkey February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cihan News Agency

ANKARA Six Turkish security force members were killed and one soldier was seriously wounded in a blast in the mainly Kurdish southeast, the armed forces said in a statement on Thursday.

A handmade bomb detonated by remote control killed the soldiers while travelling in a military vehicle, the military said, a day after a car bomb attack in the capital Ankara killed 28 people.

At the time of the blast, the military vehicle was searching for mines on the highway linking Diyarbakir, the largest city in the mainly Kurdish southeast, to the district of Lice.

