Ford to invest $350 mln in Livonia transmission plant in Michigan
May 19 Ford Motor Co said it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of fuel-efficient powertrains.
ISTANBUL, June 29 The suicide attack on Istanbul's main international airport was aimed at undermining Turkey through the killing of innocent people, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.
"It is clear that this attack is not aimed at achieving any result but only to create propaganda material against our country using simply the blood and pain of innocent people," he said in a written statement.
Erdogan also said he expected the world to show a "decisive stance" against terrorist groups in the wake of the attack. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by David Dolan)
WASHINGTON, May 19 President Donald Trump plans to propose $200 billion in infrastructure spending over 10 years, an amount the administration hopes will encourage another $800 billion in infrastructure investment by the private sector, a White House official said on Friday.