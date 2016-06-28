ISTANBUL, June 29 The suicide attack on Istanbul's main international airport was aimed at undermining Turkey through the killing of innocent people, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"It is clear that this attack is not aimed at achieving any result but only to create propaganda material against our country using simply the blood and pain of innocent people," he said in a written statement.

Erdogan also said he expected the world to show a "decisive stance" against terrorist groups in the wake of the attack. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by David Dolan)