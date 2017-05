A man is helped by emergency services following a suicide bombing in a major shopping and tourist district in central Istanbul March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

PARIS France's foreign minister said on Saturday he condemned the suicide bomb attack in a central shopping district in Turkey's largest city of Istanbul that killed at least four people.

"I strongly condemn this despicable and cowardly act that has caused the death of several people," Jean-Marc Ayrault said in a statement, adding that Paris stood in solidarity with Turkey.

