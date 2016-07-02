BERLIN, July 2 Attacks by Islamist militants
pose the biggest security threat for Germany and events like the
shooting and bombing in Istanbul this week could happen in
Germany, the head of the country's domestic intelligence agency
(BfV) told a Saturday newspaper.
Three suspected Islamic State suicide bombers killed 44
people at Istanbul's main airport on Tuesday, the deadliest in a
string of attacks in Turkey this year.
"We can't rule out attacks like those in Istanbul also
happening in our country," Hans-Georg Maassen told German
newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
He said recent military defeats for Islamic State were not
demoralising jihadists here, and attacks in Europe were becoming
ever more important for Islamic State to intimidate people and
send the message to followers that "we're still here".
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Mark Potter)