ANKARA, March 20 Turkey has identified the suicide bomber behind Saturday's attack in Istanbul as a member of Islamic State born in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Interior Minister Efkan Ala said on Sunday.

"We have determined that Mehmet Ozturk, born in 1992 in Gaziantep, has carried out the heinous attack on Saturday in Istanbul. It has been established that he is a member of Daesh," Ala told a news confernce broadcast live on television.

Daesh is an Arabic acronym for Islamic State. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; writing by David Dolan; editing by David Clarke)