DIYARBAKIR, Turkey An explosion shook the residence of a district governor in the southeastern Turkish province of Mardin on Thursday and wounded several people including the governor, security sources said.

They said several ambulances had been sent to the scene of the blast in Mardin's Derik district.

Turkey's Ihlas news agency said the explosion had been caused by a rocket attack by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, who launched an insurgency in 1984 in which more than 40,000 have been killed.

There was no immediate confirmation on the cause of the blast. The PKK frequently carry out bomb and rocket attacks in mainly Kurdish southeast Turkey.

Thousands of militants, security force members and civilians have been killed in a renewed conflict since a two-year-old ceasefire between the PKK and Turkish state collapsed in July last year.

