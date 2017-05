ISTANBUL Three people were wounded by an explosion in Istanbul on Monday thought to have come from a package sent by courier to an electronics company in the Maltepe district of the city, broadcaster CNN Turk said.

Maltepe is a commercial and residential district on the Asian side of Istanbul. Turkey has been on high alert in recent weeks after a spate of attacks by Islamic State, Kurdish and far-leftist militants.

