ISTANBUL An explosion caused by a stun grenade damaged a wall next to a NATO military area in Turkey's western coastal city of Izmir on Thursday, Turkish media reported, but there were no reports of casualties.

State-run Anadolu news agency said the blast occurred around 7.50 am (0450 GMT) in the Aegean city's central Konak district. It reported that an eyewitness said it happened right after a military vehicle had passed the area.

The explosion destroyed part of a wall between the cemetery and the military area and shattered windows in nearby buildings, the agency said.

It said initial findings suggested the blast was caused by a stun grenade left near the wall, adding that an operation had started in the area to capture the perpetrators.

Kurdish, Islamist and leftist militants have all carried out bomb attacks in NATO-member Turkey in the past.

(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)