ANKARA An explosion rocked the Turkish capital of Ankara on Sunday, killing and wounding an unknown number of people, a senior security official said.

Gunfire was also heard after explosion, while ambulances rushed to the area, officials said. Smoke could be seen rising above the area from a distance 2.5 km away, a Reuters witness said. The blast occurred near the central Guven Park, which adjoins a major transportation hub.

The explosion occurred less than a month after a car bomb attack in central Ankara killed 29 people. Kurdish militants claimed responsibility for that attack.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Dolan)