DIYARBAKIR, Turkey One person was killed and several more wounded in an explosion in the town of Silopi in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast on Monday, security sources said.

No other information was immediately available. Silopi, in Sirnak province near the border with Iraq, has been riven by clashes between Kurdish militants and security forces since the breakdown last year in a ceasefire between the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the government.

(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan and Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Alison Williams)