ISTANBUL, July 12 One person was killed and
eight were injured, one critically, in a gas explosion at a
packaging workshop in Istanbul on Saturday, local media
reported.
"It's not certain whether one person remains under the
debris. Rescue teams are searching meticulously," Istanbul
police chief Selami Altinok told reporters at the blast site.
Rescue teams dug a body from the debris some seven hours
after the explosion, media reports said.
The accident was caused by either a gas leak or an exploding
gas canister, Istanbul Governor Huseyin Avni Mutlu said, ruling
out the possibility of a terrorist attack.
On Friday, one person died and 36 were injured in a gas
explosion at a bakery in the city of Denizli, southwestern
Turkey, the disaster management agency said.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by John Stonestreet and
Sophie Hares)