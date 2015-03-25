ISTANBUL, March 25 An explosion ripped through a
Turkish magazine's office on Wednesday, killing one person and
wounding three others, local media reported, citing police.
Investigators did not immediately know what caused the
explosion but were focusing on the possibility of a bomb attack
on the offices of the monthly Adimlar Magazine in the Istanbul
district of Kagithane, Sabah newspaper said.
Adimlar is published by sympathisers of the Islamist
militant group, the Great Eastern Islamic Raiders' Front
(IBDA-C), Sabah said.
IBDA-C, which supports Islamic rule in Turkey and says the
country's current secular leadership is illegal, claimed
responsibility for attacks in 2003 on Jewish and British targets
that killed 57 people.
The explosion knocked over walls in the Adimlar building and
damaged neighbouring structures, CNN Turk reported.
