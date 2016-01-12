* PM says foreign member of Islamic State responsible
By Ayla Jean Yackley
ISTANBUL, Jan 12 A suicide bomber thought to
have crossed recently from Syria killed at least 10 people, most
of them German tourists, in Istanbul's historic heart on
Tuesday, in an attack Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu blamed on
Islamic State.
All of those killed in Sultanahmet square, near the Blue
Mosque and Hagia Sophia - major tourist sites in the centre of
one of the world's most visited cities - were foreigners,
Davutoglu said. A senior Turkish official said nine were German,
while Peru's foreign ministry said a Peruvian man also died.
Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said the bomber was
believed to have recently entered Turkey from Syria but was not
on Turkey's watch list of suspected militants. He said earlier
that the bomber had been identified from body parts at the scene
and was thought to be a Syrian born in 1988.
Davutoglu said he had spoken by phone with German Chancellor
Angela Merkel to offer condolences and vowed Turkey's fight
against Islamic State, at home and as part of the U.S.-led
coalition, would continue.
"Until we wipe out Daesh, Turkey will continue its fight at
home and with coalition forces," he said in comments broadcast
live on television, using an Arabic name for Islamic State. He
vowed to hunt down and punish those linked to the bomber.
Merkel similarly vowed no respite in the fight against
international terrorism, telling a news conference in Berlin:
"The terrorists are the enemies of all free people ... of all
humanity, be it in Syria, Turkey, France or Germany."
There was no immediate claim of responsibility but Islamist,
leftist and Kurdish militants, who are battling Ankara in
southeast Turkey, have all carried out attacks in the past.
Several bodies lay on the ground in the square, also known
as the Hippodrome of Constantinople, in the immediate aftermath
of the blast. It was not densely packed at the time of the
explosion, according to a police officer working there, but
small groups of tourists had been wandering around.
"This incident has once again shown that as a nation we
should act as one heart, one body in the fight against terror.
Turkey's determined and principled stance in the fight against
terrorism will continue to the end," President Tayyip Erdogan
told a lunch for Turkish ambassadors in Ankara.
Norway's foreign ministry said one Norwegian man was injured
and was being treated in hospital.
The White House condemned the "heinous attack" and pledged
solidarity with NATO ally Turkey against terrorism. U.N.
Secretary Ban Ki-moon said he hoped those responsible for "this
despicable crime" were swiftly brought to justice.
Turkey, a candidate for accession to the European Union, is
part of the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State fighters
who have seized territory in neighbouring Syria and Iraq, some
of it directly abutting Turkey.
"UNIMAGINABLE" SCENE
The dull thud of Tuesday's blast was heard in districts of
Istanbul several kilometres away, residents said. Television
footage showed a police car which appeared to have been
overturned by the force of the blast.
"We heard a loud sound and I looked at the sky to see if it
was raining because I thought it was thunder but the sky was
clear," said Kuwaiti tourist Farah Zamani, 24, who was shopping
at one of the covered bazaars with her father and sister.
Tourist sites including the Hagia Sophia and nearby Basilica
Cistern were closed on the governor's orders, officials said.
"They attacked Sultanahmet to grab attention because this is
what the world thinks of when it thinks of Turkey," said Kursat
Yilmaz, who has operated tours for 25 years from an office by
the square.
"We're not surprised this happened here, this has always
been a possible target," he said.
Ambulances ferried away the wounded as police cordoned off
streets. The sound of the call to prayer rang out from the Blue
Mosque as forensic police officers worked at the scene.
"It was unimaginable," the police officer who had been
working on the square said, describing an amateur video he had
seen of the immediate aftermath, with six or seven bodies lying
on the ground and other people seriously wounded.
Just over a year ago, a female suicide bomber blew herself
up at a police station for tourists off the same square, killing
one officer. That attack was initially claimed by a far-left
group, the DHKP-C, but officials later said it had been carried
out by a woman with suspected Islamist militant links.
TURKEY A TARGET
Turkey has become a target for Islamic State, with two
bombings last year blamed on the radical Sunni Muslim group, in
the town of Suruc near the Syrian border and in the capital
Ankara, the latter killing more than 100 people.
Violence has also escalated in the mainly Kurdish southeast
since a two-year ceasefire collapsed in July between the state
and the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, which has
been fighting for three decades for Kurdish autonomy.
The PKK has however generally avoided attacking civilian
targets in urban centres outside the southeast in recent years.
Turkey also sees a threat from the PYD and YPG, Kurdish
groups in Syria which are fighting Islamic State with U.S.
backing, but which Ankara says have close links to the PKK.
"For us, there is no difference between the PKK, PYD, YPG,
DHKP-C ... or whatever their abbreviation may be. One terrorist
organisation is no different than the other," Erdogan said,
vowing that Turkey's military campaign against Kurdish militants
in the southeast would continue.
Davutoglu's office imposed a broadcasting ban on the blast,
invoking a law which allows for such steps when there is the
potential for serious harm to national security or public order.
The attack raised fears of further damage to Turkey's vital
tourism industry, already hit by a diplomatic row with Moscow
which has seen Russian tour operators cancel trips.
But Yilmaz, the tour operator, said he had sold a package to
a tourist from Colombia just an hour after the blast.
"The reality is the world has grown accustomed to terrorism.
It's unfortunate, and I wish it weren't true, but terrorism now
happens everywhere," he said.
"The agenda changes quickly in this age. If tourism is
affected by this, it will be temporary. These things pass, but
the Hagia Sophia and the Sultanahmet mosque are eternal."
