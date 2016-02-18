ISTANBUL Feb 18 A Syrian national, identified
from his fingerprints, carried out a car bomb attack next to
military buses in Turkey's capital, Ankara, that killed 28
people, the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper said on
Thursday.
The paper did not specify the source for its report and it
was not immediately possible to confirm it. A claim of
responsibility for Wednesday's bombing has not yet been made.
The bomber, identified as Salih Necar, was thought to have
entered Turkey with refugees from Syria. His fingerprints had
been taken when he entered the country, which was how police
identified him, Yeni Safak reported on its website.
It said the car used in the attack, carried out near
Turkey's military headquarters, parliament and other government
buildings, had been rented out in the western Turkish city of
Izmir around two weeks ago.
A senior security source said initial signs indicated that
Kurdish militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party
(PKK) were responsible for the attack.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Paul Tait)