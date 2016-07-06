By Daren Butler
ISTANBUL, July 6 Turkish authorities are seeking
two suspected Islamic State militants thought to be linked to
last week's Istanbul airport attack and believed to be in hiding
near the border with Syria, a Turkish newspaper said on
Wednesday.
Turkey has jailed a total 30 suspects pending trial over the
triple suicide bombing at Ataturk Airport, which killed 45
people and wounded hundreds, the deadliest in a series of
bombings this year in Turkey.
Turkish officials are not commenting on reports about the
ivestigation, although one government official has said the
attackers were Russian, Uzbek and Kyrgyz nationals. President
Tayyip Erdogan has said Islamic State militants from the former
Soviet Union were behind the attack.
On Tuesday he described the Sunni hardline group as a
"dagger plunged into the chest of Muslims".
The pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper said two Islamic
State suspects were believed to be hiding in woodland in the
Yayladagi area of Turkey's southern Hatay province and could be
planning to change their appearance and joint rebel groups in
Syria.
It said they were from Dagestan, a mainly Muslim province of
Russia's North Caucasus region. The paper did not identify its
sources for the story.
"Security and intelligence units have taken top level
measures in the area to capture the terrorists given the
possibility that they could cross into Syria," it said.
Other members of the same Islamic State team had fled to the
Kilis and Gaziantep areas further east and were hiding there,
while militants from the Caucasus were using fake identity
papers and were receiving support from IS cells, it said.
EID AL-FITR ATTACKS
The Istanbul bombing was followed by major attacks in
Bangladesh, Iraq and Saudi Arabia in the past week, all
apparently timed for the run-up to Eid al-Fitr, the holiday
marking the end of the Ramadan holy fasting month.
"Using sacred Islam's name, exploiting it, this terrorist
group which spills Muslim blood has gone as far as attacking the
town where the mosque and blessed remains of our Prophet are
located," Erdogan said in a speech on Tuesday.
"Daesh is a dagger plunged into the chest of Muslims.
Whoever gives support to this group, whether out of sectarian
fanaticism or another motive, commits the same sin," he said,
using an Arabic acronym for Islamic State.
Interior Minister Efkan Ala said on Tuesday that 15 of 30
people remanded in custody were foreigners from various
countries. Yeni Safak said all 11 of the foreign suspects jailed
on Tuesday were Russian nationals, while four of the 13 suspects
remanded in custody on Sunday were foreigners.
In last week's attack, three bombers opened fire to create
panic outside the airport before two of them got inside and blew
themselves up. The third militant detonated his explosives
outside at the entrance to the international arrivals terminal.
Moscow says that thousands of Russian citizens and citizens
of other former Soviet states have joined Islamic State,
travelling through Turkey to reach Syria. Russia fought two wars
against Chechen separatists in the North Causcasus in the 1990s,
and more recently has fought Islamist insurgents in Dagestan.
Russia and Turkey have been at odds over Moscow's support
for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Turkey's backing of
rebels opposed to him, especially since last year when Turkey
shot down a Russian warplane near the border.
But recent weeks have seen a thaw in relations between the
two countries, with both citing a need to bury their differences
to fight the common Islamic State foe.
