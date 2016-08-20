ISTANBUL Aug 20 Several people were wounded when a blast targeted a wedding ceremony in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep on Saturday evening, state media reported, citing the local governor.

Anadolu Agency quoted Gaziantep Governor Ali Yerlikaya as saying the explosion in the Sahinbey district was a "terror attack".

Several ambulances were sent to the scene, he said. (Reporting by David Dolan; editing by John Stonestreet)