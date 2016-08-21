GAZIANTEP, Turkey Aug 21 At least 27 people were killed when a suspected suicide bomber targeted a wedding celebration in the Turkish city of Gaziantep on Saturday, President Tayyip Erdogan said in a statement condemning the attack.

Erdogan said it was likely Islamic State militants carried out the late-night bombing, which hit when a large group of people from a wedding party took to the streets in celebration. Ninety-four people were wounded.

Turkey faces multiple security threats from Islamic State militants at home and across the border with neighbouring Syria as well as from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) Kurdish militant group.

The country is still recovering from last month's attempted coup when rogue troops commandeered tanks and jets in a bid to overthrow the government. Ankara blames U.S.-based preacher Fethullah Gulen for the July 15 failed putsch. He has denied the charge.

Three suspected Islamic State suicide bombers killed 44 people at Istanbul's main airport in June, the deadliest in a string of attacks in Turkey this year.

Suicide bombers also killed at least 95 people in October last year when they attacked a rally of pro-Kurdish and labour activists outside Ankara's main train station.

Violence flared up again this past week in the largely Kurdish southeast, with bomb attacks leaving 10 people dead in separate attacks, mostly police and soldiers, in an escalation that officials blamed on Kurdish PKK militants.