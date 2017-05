Turkey's ruling Ak Party (AKP) Deputy Chairman responsible for Economic Affairs Numan Kurtulmus talks to foreign media in Ankara January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/Files

ISTANBUL A woman was "definitely" one of the suicide bombers who perpetrated a car bombing in the Turkish capital Ankara that killed 37 people, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday.

Kurtulmus also told a news conference that a second bomber was male, although his identity had yet to be confirmed.

(Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)