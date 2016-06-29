Hong Kong stocks end lower, hover near 21-month highs
May 17 Hong Kong stocks eased on Wednesday but held near 21-month highs aided by steady flows of money from mainland China, where shares tanked under the weight of tighter regulations.
DUBAI, June 29 Iran said it had suspended all flights to Istanbul's main international airport on Wednesday after it was attacked by militants.
"Due to last night's explosion at Ataturk Airport ... all Iranian flights are suspended until their safety and security are guaranteed," Reza Jafarzadeh, director of the public relations at Iran's Civil Aviation Organization, was quoted as saying by Fars news agency.
He added that the flights might be resumed in the afternoon. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
May 17 Hong Kong stocks eased on Wednesday but held near 21-month highs aided by steady flows of money from mainland China, where shares tanked under the weight of tighter regulations.
SEOUL, May 17 South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday there was a "high possibility" of conflict with North Korea, which is pressing ahead with nuclear and missile programmes it says it needs to counter U.S. aggression.