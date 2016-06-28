ISTANBUL, June 29 Police believe Islamic State was behind suicide bomb attacks at Istanbul's international airport that killed 28 people on Tuesday, Dogan News Agency said.

Dogan cited police sources as saying: "ISIS is behind the attack" at Ataturk Airport. A Turkish official, however, said it was too early to confirm any links when asked about the Dogan News Agency report. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Dolan)