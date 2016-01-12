Police secure the area after an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. REUTERS/OsmanOrsal

Police forensic experts work on the scene of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Emergency services attend the scene after an explosion near the Ottoman-era Sultanahmet mosque, known as the Blue mosque in Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A police officer secures the area after an explosion near the Ottoman-era Sultanahmet mosque, known as the Blue mosque in Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA There is a high probability that Islamic State militants were responsible for an explosion in the heart of Istanbul's historic Sultanahmet tourist district which killed at least ten people on Tuesday, two senior Turkish security officials told Reuters.

The attack at the heart of one of the world's most visited cities comes as NATO member Turkey plays a role in the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, and as it battles Kurdish militants in its southeast.

