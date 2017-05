JERUSALEM Israeli citizens were among those hurt in a suicide bombing on a central shopping district in Istanbul on Saturday, an Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Turkey's Dogan news agency reported earlier that three Israelis were wounded in the blast. Israel's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon could not confirm the number of Israelis harmed nor what condition they were in.

