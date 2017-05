ISTANBUL Eight people were detained in relation to a car bomb attack in Istanbul's Sancaktepe neighbourhood, broadcaster NTV said on Friday, adding that suspects included the person believed to have left the explosives-laden car at the scene.

Six soldiers and a civilian were wounded when the car blew up near a military base in Turkey's biggest city Istanbul on Thursday, the latest in a spate of bombings this year.

(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by David Dolan)