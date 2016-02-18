An ambulance arrives to the site of an explosion in Ankara, Turkey February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

ISTANBUL Turkey has identified the perpetrator of the Ankara bombing attack that killed 28 people as a member of the Syria Kurdish YPG militia working with insurgents from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), Prime Minister Davutoglu said.

In a live television speech, Davutoglu said the bombing showed that the Syrian Kurdish YPG is a terrorist organisation and that Turkey expects cooperation from its allies against the group.

Washington, which has said the YPG is not a terrorist group, has backed the insurgents in the fight against Islamic State in Syria.

"In light of information we have obtained, it has been clearly identified that this attack has been carried out by the members of terrorist organization inside Turkey together with a YPG member individual who has crossed from Syria," Davutoglu said.

He also said nine people have been detained following the attack.

