ISTANBUL Jan 13 Two German citizens are still
in a serious condition in hospital after a suicide bombing which
killed 10 people, most of them German tourists, in the historic
heart of Istanbul on Tuesday, Turkish Interior Minister Efkan
Ala said on Wednesday.
"There are at the moment 11 wounded at the hospital ... of
these 11 people, 9 hold German nationality, while one is
Norwegian and the other is from Peru," Ala told a joint news
conference in Istanbul with his German counterpart.
Ala also said one person had been detained as part of the
investigation into the blast, which the Turkish authorities have
said was carried out by a member of Islamic State who had
recently travelled from Syria.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by
Nick Tattersall; Editing by Can Sezer)