Trump, in first trip abroad, to visit Israel, Saudi Arabia - official
WASHINGTON Donald Trump's first foreign trip as U.S. president will include Israel, the Vatican and Saudi Arabia, a senior administration official said on Thursday.
ISTANBUL An explosion that rocked an area near an Istanbul metro station on Tuesday may have been caused by a bomb on an overpass, Turkish broadcaster NTV said.
Haberturk TV earlier reported that one person had been killed in the explosion near the Bayrampasa station on the European side of Istanbul.
(Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
WASHINGTON Donald Trump's first foreign trip as U.S. president will include Israel, the Vatican and Saudi Arabia, a senior administration official said on Thursday.
SOUTHWEST OF MOSUL, Iraq/BAGHDAD The U.S.-backed Iraqi offensive to take back Mosul from Islamic State gained fresh momentum on Thursday, with an armoured division trying to advance into the city from the northern side.