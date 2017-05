People carry the flag-draped coffins of police officers killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA Turkey's ruling AK Party, the main secular opposition and the nationalist opposition said on Sunday they were in "full support" of security forces and their battle against terrorism, in a joint statement to parliament.

The motion, which did not include the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), came a day after twin bomb attacks outside a soccer stadium in Istanbul killed 38 people and wounded more than 150.

The government has blamed the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) for the attacks.

