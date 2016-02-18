ISTANBUL Feb 18 A top member of Turkey's
outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) said he does not know who
was behind Wednesday's car bombing in Ankara, but said the
attack could be in retaliation for "massacres in Kurdistan",
according to a Kurdish news agency.
"We don't know who did this. But it could be an act of
retaliation for the massacres in Kurdistan," Cemil Bayik was
quoted as saying by the Firat news agency, which is seen as
close to the PKK, on Thursday.
Twenty-eight people were killed and dozens wounded in
Turkey's capital Ankara on Wednesday when a car laden with
explosives detonated next to military buses near the armed
forces' headquarters, parliament and other government buildings.
(Reporting by Daren Butler and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David
Dolan)