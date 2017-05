ISTANBUL The outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) on Friday claimed responsibility for a car bomb attack a day earlier that killed seven police officers and wounded 27 people in southeast Turkey's Diyarbakir city, a statement on a PKK website said.

The attack, a day before Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu's visit to the largely Kurdish southeast, was one of the larger car bombings in months of violence in the region.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by David Dolan)