Trump, in first trip abroad, to visit Israel, Saudi Arabia - official
WASHINGTON Donald Trump's first foreign trip as U.S. president will include Israel, the Vatican and Saudi Arabia, a senior administration official said on Thursday.
ISTANBUL The cause of a blast near an Istanbul metro station on Tuesday was still unknown and police investigations were underway, a police official told Reuters.
Broadcaster NTV reported the blast at an overpass near the Bayrampasa metro station on the European side of the city may have been caused by a bomb, while Haberturk TV said it was believed to have been triggered by a transformer.
SOUTHWEST OF MOSUL, Iraq/BAGHDAD The U.S.-backed Iraqi offensive to take back Mosul from Islamic State gained fresh momentum on Thursday, with an armoured division trying to advance into the city from the northern side.