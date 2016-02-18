ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURYEmergency workers help an injured person on the ground near the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mustafa Kirazli/Cihan News Agency

ISTANBUL The Syrian Kurdish PYD party leader denied Turkish accusations that his group carried out a bomb attack in Ankara on Wednesday which killed 28 people, saying Turkey was trying to escalate the fighting in northern Syria.

"We are completely refuting that," Saleh Muslim, co-chair of the PYD, told Reuters by phone. He also denied claims that the group's armed YPG wing was firing into Turkey. "I can assure you that not even one bullet is fired by YPG into Turkey," Muslim said. "They don't consider Turkey as an enemy," he said.

