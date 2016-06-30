ISTANBUL, June 30 Turkish police carried out
raids against suspected Islamic State cells in Istanbul and the
Aegean coastal city of Izmir, the state-run Anadolu agency said
on Thursday, two days after a triple suicide bombing killed 42
people at Istanbul airport.
Counter-terrorism police teams led by special forces
officers carried out raids in three working-class neighbourhoods
of Istanbul - Pendik, Basaksehir and Sultanbeyli - Anadolu said,
without citing its sources.
Nine suspected militants, thought to have been in contact
with Islamic State members in Syria, were meanwhile detained in
raids in three districts in Izmir, the news agency said. It said
they were accused of financing, recruiting and providing
logistical support to the Sunni hardline group.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall)