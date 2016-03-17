(Repeats story published late on Wednesday)
* Cafes, bars quiet in Ankara after suicide bombing
* Nerves on edge after multiple security alerts
* Protests feared at Kurdish New Year
By Umit Bektas and Gulsen Solaker
ANKARA, March 16 Ibrahim Ozcan has worked at the
fish market in Ankara's usually bustling Sakarya street for more
than 30 years, and even he struggles to remember a time when the
heart of the Turkish capital has been this quiet.
A suicide car bomb tore through a transport hub just a few
hundred metres away on Sunday, killing 37 people and wounding
dozens more. It was the third such attack in five months in the
city, leaving many residents reluctant to venture out.
"Nobody has come for the last few days. Our sales are 60
percent down ... Especially young people aren't coming to
Sakarya any more," said Ozcan, 57, his stall still packed with
fish after what should have been a busy day's trade.
Tables spilling onto the pavements of Sakarya street would
usually be packed with students and office workers at lunchtime
and in the evenings. But two days after the blast, hardly a
customer was being served in its cafes and bars.
"I've been here 10 years. I've never seen days this quiet.
Normally you can't see an empty table at this time of day,"
Menderes Korkmaz, 42, who owns a kebab restaurant on the street,
said in the early evening.
The government has said two members of the Kurdistan Workers
Party (PKK) militant group, which has waged a three-decade
insurgency for greater Kurdish autonomy in the southeast, were
responsible for Sunday's suicide car bombing.
There has been no claim of responsibility, but if confirmed,
the targeting of civilians in Ankara would mark a dangerous
shift in strategy for a group that has in the past focused its
attacks on the security forces in the southeast.
President Tayyip Erdogan has said the attack will not weaken
Turkey's resolve in fighting terrorism. Warplanes hit PKK camps
in northern Iraq hours after the blast, and clashes between the
militants and the security forces have spread in the southeast.
There have been several security scares in Ankara and
Istanbul amid fears of repeat bombings.
The German embassy sent an email to its citizens in Ankara
on Tuesday warning of possible attacks on shopping malls, while
police in Istanbul briefly closed one of the two bridges across
the Bosphorus Strait to search a suspicious vehicle.
"My primary request to our citizens is that we be careful,
cautious and alert, but do not allow ourselves to be panicked,"
Anadolu Agency quoted Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin as saying on
Wednesday.
Every possible measure was being taken "at the highest
level" to ensure security, he said.
MORE VIOLENCE FEARED
Authorities in cities including Istanbul and Diyarbakir, the
largest in the mainly Kurdish southeast, have banned Kurdish New
Year (Newroz) celebrations on March 21. At the height of the PKK
insurgency in the 1990s, the day was often marked by violent
Kurdish protests, something many fear will be repeated next week
because of the upsurge in fighting in the southeast.
"The government's efforts to block Newroz celebrations are
neither legal nor legitimate. What is legitimate and right is
celebrating Newroz, as it has been for thousands of years," the
pro-Kurdish opposition HDP said in a statement on Wednesday.
"We will carry out our Newroz celebrations as we planned and
announced. Our people will be in the streets and squares."
Newroz coincides with the spring thaw, a time in years past
when PKK fighters re-entered Turkey from mountain hideouts in
northern Iraq and violence escalated.
The HDP's co-leader Selahattin Demirtas warned earlier this
month that clashes could pick up in the spring and spread to new
urban centres, noting that both the PKK and the government had
vowed to step up their campaigns.
It is a fear being felt beyond the southeast.
"The Kurdish issue has been there for a very long time ...
the PKK has always been a danger. But it's the first time
attacks like this are happening," said a retired bank employee
in central Ankara, declining to give her name because of the
sensitivities around discussing the Kurdish conflict.
"I've lived in this city for 30 years and I've never lived
through a harder five months ... I'm looking at each passing car
and wondering if it is loaded with bombs. I've told my kids to
stay indoors."
