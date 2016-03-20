(Corrects Netanyahu's title in paragraph 2 to Prime Minister,
not President)
ISTANBUL, March 20 Police were on high alert
across Turkey on Sunday after the previous day's attack by a
suicide bomber in Istanbul's most popular shopping district,
killing three Israelis and an Iranian, with dozens more people
wounded in the blast.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters on
Saturday that Israel was trying to determine whether the attack
had been aimed at Israelis and was checking if Islamic State was
responsible.
"There is information that it is an attack carried out by an
ISIS member," he told reporters on Saturday. "But this is
preliminary information; we are still checking it."
Israel has confirmed that three of its citizens had died in
the blast. Two of them held dual citizenship with the United
States. An Iranian was also killed, Turkish officials said.
The attack on Istiklal Street, Istanbul's most popular
shopping district, appeared similar to a January suicide bombing
in another tourist area of Istanbul. In that attack, blamed by
the government on Islamic State, a pedestrian suicide bomber
blew himself up among a group of German tourists near the city's
historic centre.
No one has claimed responsibility for Saturday's bombing.
Turkish officials said it could have been carried out by Islamic
State or by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is
carrying out a violent struggle for autonomy in the mainly
Kurdish southeast.
A 2-1/2-year PKK ceasefire collapsed last July, triggering
the worst violence in the southeast since the 1990s. Turkey has
already been on high alert because of security fears about
violence during a spring festival this weekend.
The United States and some European embassies had warned
their citizens to be vigilant ahead of the Newroz celebrations,
which are mostly celebrated by Kurds. The festival often brought
clashes between Kurdish protesters and security forces during
the height of the PKK insurgency in the 1990s.
A statement from the PKK sent greetings to its people, who
it said had not conceded on freedom during the winter and called
on young Kurds to join its movement.
EERILY QUIET
Streets across Istanbul -- usually bustling with traffic and
pedestrians on Sundays -- were eerily quiet apart from the sound
of police helicopters buzzing overhead. Television footage
showed Istiklal Street virtually empty.
A small group of lawmakers from the Peoples' Democratic
Party (HDP), the Kurdish-rooted opposition party, were scheduled
to walk to Istanbul's Bakirkoy district for Newroz celebrations.
The roads in that area were being closed by police for security
reasons, Anadolu Agency reported.
Social media sites such as Twitter and Facebook
were not readily accessible, local users reported.
Authorities have blocked access to such sites after bombings in
the past, usually because graphic images have been shared
online.
Saturday's suicide bombing was the fourth such attack in
Turkey this year, bringing the death toll to more than 80.
Responsibility for the past two attacks, both suicide car
bombings in the capital Ankara, was claimed by a PKK offshoot.
In its armed campaign in Turkey, the PKK has historically
struck directly at the security forces but recent bombings
suggest it could be shifting tactics.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley, Humeyra Pamuk, Murad Sezer,
Osman Orsal and Can Sezer; Additional reporting by Ari
Rabinovitch in Jerusalem; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by
David Goodman)