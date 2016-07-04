By Daren Butler and Yesim Dikmen
| ISTANBUL, July 4
ISTANBUL, July 4 Seventeen suspects were due to
appear in a Turkish court on Monday, state media said, in
connection with last week's suicide bombing attack on Istanbul's
main airport that killed 45 people and wounded hundreds.
The suspects, 11 of them foreigners, were expected in court
after being questioned by police, state-run Anadolu Agency
reported. The court will decide whether to jail them pending
trial or release them, it said.
Thirteen other suspects, three of them foreigners, were
remanded by a court on Sunday pending trial. The triple suicide
bombing at Istanbul Ataturk Airport on Tuesday, which officials
believe to have been carried out by Islamic State, was the
deadliest in a series of suicide bombings this year in Turkey.
Three bombers opened fire to create panic outside the
airport before two of them got inside and blew themselves up.
The third militant detonated his explosives outside at the
entrance to the international arrivals terminal.
Russian nationals have been identified as two of the
suspected bombers, Anadolu reported last week. Turkish officials
have not commented on the report, although one official had said
the attackers were Russian, Uzbek and Kyrgyz nationals.
The pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper has said the
organiser of the attack was suspected to be a Chechen
double-amputee called Akhmed Chatayev. He is identified on a
United Nations sanctions list as a leader in Islamic State
responsible for training Russian-speaking militants.
Both Turkey and Russia have said that they need to cooperate
more to combat Islamic State, highlighting the threat from
Russian-speaking militants.
"A renewed effort between Turkey and Russia will have the
potential to contain the situation in Syria. This will also help
Turkey fight more effectively against Daesh terrorism coming
from the Syrian lands," President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman,
Ibrahim Kalin, wrote in the Daily Sabah newspaper on Saturday.
Daesh is an Arabic acronym for Islamic State.
BEEFED-UP SECURITY
Turkey beefed up security at airports and train stations on
Monday, as the suicide bombing at Istanbul's main airport cast a
shadow over the Eid al-Fitr holiday this week, which marks the
end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Monday was a half day for Turkish markets and many
businesses. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are also national
holidays, prompting many people to go away for the holidays.
"We have deployed heavily armed special forces at the
airport, subway stations and Marmaray tunnel," Prime Minister
Binali Yildarim told a news conference after chairing a cabinet
meeting. The Marmaray tunnel is a railway under the Bosphorus
strait connecting the European and Asian sides of Istanbul.
"In case of anything unusual, they will be the first ones to
retaliate. This is the precaution."
Yildirim said the government was taking other precautions as
well and was holding regular meetings on the security situation.
Turkey, which is a member of the U.S.-led coalition against
Islamic State, faces a number of security threats. In addition
to the spillover from the civil war in Syria it is also fighting
a Kurdish insurgency in its largely Kurdish southeast.
(Writing by David Dolan)