Ford to invest $350 mln in Livonia transmission plant in Michigan
May 19 Ford Motor Co said it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of fuel-efficient powertrains.
ISTANBUL, June 28 Turkish officials suspect at least one explosion at Istanbul's main Ataturk airport on Tuesday may have been caused by a suicide bomber, broadcaster CNN Turk said. (Writing by Nick Tattersall)
WASHINGTON, May 19 President Donald Trump plans to propose $200 billion in infrastructure spending over 10 years, an amount the administration hopes will encourage another $800 billion in infrastructure investment by the private sector, a White House official said on Friday.