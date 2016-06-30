ISTANBUL, June 30 At least one of the three
suspected Islamic State suicide bombers in an attack on Istanbul
airport which killed 42 people may have been a foreigner, a
Turkish security source told Reuters on Thursday.
"We're looking into the possibility of foreigners being
involved. It is likely that at least one of them is a foreigner,
but the investigation is still underway," the source said,
declining to be named because details of the investigation have
not yet been released.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall)