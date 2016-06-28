Ford to invest $350 mln in Livonia transmission plant in Michigan
May 19 Ford Motor Co said it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of fuel-efficient powertrains.
ISTANBUL, June 28 Two suspects blew themselves up at Istanbul's Ataturk airport on Tuesday, detonating their explosives just before the security check at the international terminal, a Turkish official said.
Police fired shots to try to "neutralise" the suspects, the official said. Around 40 people were wounded in the blast, broadcaster HaberTurk reported.
(Reporting by Turkey newsroom; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
May 19 Ford Motor Co said it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of fuel-efficient powertrains.
WASHINGTON, May 19 President Donald Trump plans to propose $200 billion in infrastructure spending over 10 years, an amount the administration hopes will encourage another $800 billion in infrastructure investment by the private sector, a White House official said on Friday.