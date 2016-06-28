ISTANBUL, June 28 Two suspects blew themselves up at Istanbul's Ataturk airport on Tuesday, detonating their explosives just before the security check at the international terminal, a Turkish official said.

Police fired shots to try to "neutralise" the suspects, the official said. Around 40 people were wounded in the blast, broadcaster HaberTurk reported.

(Reporting by Turkey newsroom; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)