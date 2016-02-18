Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu looks on as he attends a news conference after a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Arseny Yatseniuk in Kiev, Ukraine February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

ISTANBUL Turkey will continue to shell positions of the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday, a day after a bombing in the capital Ankara which he blamed on a member of the group working with PKK militants in Turkey.

Davutoglu also said in a live televised speech that senior members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) had been killed in air strikes on their camps in northern Iraq launched overnight.

(Reporting by Daren Butler, Ece Toksabay and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)