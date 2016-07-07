ISTANBUL Two Syrians accidentally blew themselves up while handling explosives in a house in the southern Turkish border town of Reyhanli, the privately owned Dogan news agency said on Thursday.

A woman who was at the scene at the time of the blast late on Wednesday was later detained by police, Dogan said, without giving her nationality.

Police were investigating whether the two Syrians had any links to militant groups or Syrian rebels, the agency said. A car believed to have been owned by the two had been seized for investigation.

A senior Turkish official confirmed the blast in Reyhanli in Hatay province bordering Syria but declined to give further information. Security was tightened in the neighbourhood and bomb experts examined the house, the news agency said.

NATO-member Turkey has been on high alert since a series of suicide bombings by Kurdish militants and Islamic State across the country this year including the capital Ankara and the biggest city, Istanbul.

Authorities have jailed a total 30 suspects pending trial over a triple suicide bombing at Ataturk Airport, which killed 45 people and wounded hundreds, the deadliest of the attacks this year.

The pro-government Yeni Safak daily said earlier this week Turkish authorities were seeking two suspected Islamic State militants thought to be linked to last week's Istanbul airport attack and believed to be in hiding near the border with Syria.

The paper said two Islamic State suspects were believed to be hiding in woodland in the Yayladagi area of Turkey's southern Hatay province and could be planning to change their appearance and joint rebel groups in Syria.

It was not immediately clear if Wednesday's incident was linked to the Istanbul airport attack.

Turkish officials have not commented on reports about the investigation, although one government official has said the attackers were Russian, Uzbek and Kyrgyz nationals. President Tayyip Erdogan has said Islamic State militants from the former Soviet Union were behind the attack.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan and Ralph Boulton)