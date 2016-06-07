Manchester's Arndale shopping centre reopening - Reuters witness
MANCHESTER, England A major shopping centre in the northern English city of Manchester is now reopening after it was temporarily evacuated, a Reuters witness said on Tuesday.
ISTANBUL Two people were killed and eight others wounded on Tuesday when a car bomb struck a police vehicle in central Istanbul, news channel Haberturk reported on its website.
The blast, set off by remote control, occurred during the morning rush hour in the densely populated Vezneciler district, media reported.
The area is a commercial hub as well as the location of Istanbul University and is close to key tourist sites like the Grand Bazaar. There were no immediate claims of responsibility.
(Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
MANCHESTER, England A major shopping centre in the northern English city of Manchester is now reopening after it was temporarily evacuated, a Reuters witness said on Tuesday.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday police and security services knew the identity of a suspected suicide bomber who killed 22 people, many of them children, at a concert in Manchester.