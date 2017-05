MARDIN, Turkey Two Turkish police officers were killed in a car bomb attack on a police station in the southeastern town of Midyat in Mardin province on Wednesday, Dogan news agency said.

Hospital sources said more than 20 people including police officers and civilians were wounded in the attack in the largely Kurdish southeast, which came a day after 11 people were killed by a car bomb targeting police in Istanbul.

