Women mourn as they wait in front of a hospital morgue in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, after a suspected bomber targeted a wedding celebration in the city, Turkey, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

GAZIANTEP, Turkey The death toll from Saturday's suspected suicide bomb attack in the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep has risen to 50, the local governor's office said.

President Tayyip Erdogan said it was likely that Islamic State militants had carried out the late-night attack, when the bomb exploded among people dancing and celebrating a wedding.

(Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by David Dolan)