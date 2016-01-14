* Tourists reduced to a trickle in city's historic heart
By Ayla Jean Yackley and Asli Kandemir
ISTANBUL, Jan 14 On a normal winter's day,
Ramazan Uslanmaz would lead two groups of tourists around
Istanbul's historic Sultanahmet district, from the towering
minarets of the Blue Mosque to the labyrinthine alleyways of the
Grand Bazaar.
But since a suicide bomber walked into a group of German
tourists as they stood by the Egyptian obelisk in the centre of
Sultanahmet Square on Tuesday and blew himself up, killing 10 of
them, the flow of visitors has all but evaporated.
The attack in Istanbul's cultural and touristic heart,
carried out by what the authorities say was a member of Islamic
State who entered the country as a Syrian refugee, marked a
shift in tactics by the radical Sunni group in Turkey.
Its previous attacks, including a double suicide bombing in
Ankara which killed 100 people last October, had appeared to
target pro-Kurdish groups sympathetic to its battlefield enemies
in Syria.
Coming after anti-government protests and small-scale
attacks by leftist militants, and alongside the threat of a
violent spillover from an insurgency in the largely Kurdish
southeast, the Istanbul bombing poses perhaps the greatest
threat so far to Turkey's vital tourism industry, which accounts
for about 4.5 percent of the $800 billion economy.
Yet, like the half-dozen other guides loitering outside the
1,500-year-old Hagia Sophia, smoking cigarettes and chatting as
a small trickle of tourists queued to enter on the day after the
attack, Uslanmaz, 38, is resolute.
"People have started returning to Paris, and they'll be back
here too," he said, referring to November's attacks in the
French capital in which Islamic State gunmen killed 130 people.
"This is the city of world civilizations, we have the Hagia
Sophia and Sultanahmet mosque," he said, referring to the museum
that was once a place of worship for Christians and then for
Muslims, and to the mosque famed for its minarets and blue wall
tiles.
"People won't give up on them," Uslanmaz said.
Tour operators TUI, the world's largest, and
Thomas Cook have offered customers in Germany due to
come to Istanbul in the next week the chance to cancel or change
their bookings free of charge.
Both said customers had been enquiring about the situation
but TUI said so far it had received only a few such requests.
Germans make up the highest number of foreign visitors to
Turkey, followed by Russians and Britons.
"Those here today are tourists who are finishing up their
visits and heading home. We'll have to wait to see if those
planning trips decide against coming," said Necdet Agir, 35, who
has worked as a tour guide in Istanbul for seven years.
"This was clearly an attack on tourism, on our country, to
make us look like one more dangerous place. It was an effort to
undermine our future, to scare away tourists ... But I don't
think they will stay away for long."
FEWER RUSSIANS
With around 12 million visitors a year, Istanbul is the
fifth-most visited city in the world, according to the 2015
Mastercard Global Destination Cities Index. It is expected to
have generated almost a third of Turkey's $27 billion gross
tourism revenues in 2015.
But even before Tuesday's attack, the industry was already
suffering.
A diplomatic row with Moscow after Turkey shot down a
Russian fighter jet near the Syrian border in November has
triggered trade sanctions from Moscow, including a suspension of
package tours to Turkey and a ban on charter flights.
The number of Russians visiting Turkey fell 18 percent
year-on-year in January-November of last year, although the
overall number of foreign visitors fell just 1.4 percent,
according to the latest data from the Culture and Tourism
Ministry.
Turkey can ill afford a similar drop in German arrivals.
"Unfortunately, the attack will have a negative impact on
Turkey's 2016 tourism revenues along with the ongoing tension
with Russia," Ozgur Altug, chief economist at Istanbul-based
brokerage BGC, told Reuters.
"If similar attacks targeting tourists continue through the
spring, then the tourism outlook for this year will worsen."
Tourism is key to Turkey's ability to curb its gaping
current account deficit, one of its main economic weaknesses.
The government expects the deficit to fall to $28.6 billion
by the end of 2016 from $31.7 billion at the end of last year,
but needs tourism revenues to remain at least flat to achieve
that goal.
Its ability to prevent similar attacks to the Istanbul
bombing will be key. But for now, the few tourists still
venturing out around Sultanahmet are phlegmatic.
"Life goes on. We're trying to stay away from the crowds ...
The truth is this can happen anywhere," said Robin Painter, 53,
visiting with her son Chris from Boston, where bombers attacked
the Boston Marathon in 2013, killing three.
Chris said his plans to move to Istanbul to teach English
were unchanged, but his mother was less convinced.
"I'm not thrilled. I wish he'd consider moving somewhere
else," she said, before they wandered off to Sultanahmet Square.
