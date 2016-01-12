WASHINGTON The White House condemned the attack in historic Istanbul by a suicide bomber on Tuesday, saying it stood by Turkey in its fight against terrorism.

"This heinous attack occurred in Istanbul’s historic heart, and struck Turks and foreign tourists alike," National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Price said Washington stood with NATO ally Turkey, a valued partner in the anti-Islamic State coalition, and pledged "our ongoing cooperation and support in the fight against terrorism."

The State Department also condemned the attack that killed at least 10 people.

