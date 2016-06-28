Ford to invest $350 mln in Livonia transmission plant in Michigan
May 19 Ford Motor Co said it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of fuel-efficient powertrains.
PHOENIX, Arizona, June 28 U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said on Tuesday she is awaiting a briefing on the blast at the airport in Istanbul, Turkey.
"I'm awaiting a briefing on that matter right now ... certainly we will be looking into it," Lynch told reporters at a press conference in Phoenix, Arizona.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Chris Reese)
May 19 Ford Motor Co said it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of fuel-efficient powertrains.
WASHINGTON, May 19 President Donald Trump plans to propose $200 billion in infrastructure spending over 10 years, an amount the administration hopes will encourage another $800 billion in infrastructure investment by the private sector, a White House official said on Friday.