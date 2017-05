Forensic experts (L) and firefighters stand beside a Turkish police bus which was targeted in a bomb attack in a central Istanbul district, Turkey, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

WASHINGTON The White House on Tuesday condemned an attack on a police bus in Istanbul's tourist district that killed 11 people and wounded 36.

"This horrific act is only the most recent of many terrorist attacks against Turkey. The United States stands together with Turkey, a NATO ally and valued partner, as we confront many challenges in the region," National Security Council spokesman Mark Stroh said in a statement.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton, editing by G Crosse)