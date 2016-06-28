Ford to invest $350 mln in Livonia transmission plant in Michigan
May 19 Ford Motor Co said it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of fuel-efficient powertrains.
June 28 A police officer wrestled to the ground one of the suicide bombers at Istanbul's Ataturk airport on Tuesday before he detonated his bomb, an NBC News reporter said on Twitter, citing an eyewitness to the event.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Eric Walsh)
May 19 Ford Motor Co said it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of fuel-efficient powertrains.
WASHINGTON, May 19 President Donald Trump plans to propose $200 billion in infrastructure spending over 10 years, an amount the administration hopes will encourage another $800 billion in infrastructure investment by the private sector, a White House official said on Friday.